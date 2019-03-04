Pak won't hesitate to use nuke in face of defeat against India, warns Amarinder

Chief Minister on Monday cautioned that would not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it was losing out against in a conventional battle.

Refusing to comment on the casualty figure in the strikes on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan, Singh, who is a former army Captain, said, "Whether it was one killed or 100, the message had gone out loud and clear will not let the killing of its innocent soldiers and citizens go unpunished."



He asserted that neither country could afford a full-scale war.

" will not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it is losing out against in a conventional war," Singh told the media here.

Pointing out that both India and were nuclear powers, he said it was not in either country's interest to use the weapons of destruction but could "indulge in such a misadventure if faced with defeat in other battles".

The IAF strikes had proven India's resolve to deal with the problem in the wake of the Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy, the CM said.

Noting that Pakistan was in a huge economic mess and had been "going around with a begging bowl and surviving on doles from other Islamic nations", Singh said they could "ill-afford a full-fledged war with India".

And though both were nuclear powered countries, Pakistan could act out of desperation to use its nuclear weapons if they found themselves cornered, he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)