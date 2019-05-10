AAP takes dig at Gambhir for using look alike during campaigning

The took a dig at BJP's East candidate Gautam Friday, alleging that the had used a lookalike during a roadshow to save himself from scorching heat.

The BJP rubbished the charge, saying the was trying to create a controversy over a "minor" thing.

said the incident is an example of the "mahamilwat" between and BJP.

Tweeting a picture of sitting inside a car, Sisodia said " is sitting inside an AC car due to scorching heat, while his lookalike who is a is campaigning on his behalf."



In a video, asked what was cooking between the BJP and the

In the clip, Bhardwaj can be seen wearing a cap and dark sunglasses to show how the lookalike could fool the people from a distance.

BJP Loksabha Incharge for East said it is very sad that a particular political party which has lost connect with the people of Delhi, tries to create controversy around Gambhir every other day.

"In this series of spreading misinformation they today said that a campaigned in place of which is absolutely false," he said.

Babbar said that for 10 to 15 minutes during the campaign, Gambhir felt giddy due to heat, and sat on the front seat of the campaign vehicle. Meanwhile, party workers atop the vehicle kept waving at people.

"Waving of hands by workers atop campaign vehicles is a normal practice. Had not been inside the vehicle we could have considered it wrong but in present case when he was visible for all to see, the BJP feels its just one more controversy by opponents," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)