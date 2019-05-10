Odisha turns into boiling cauldron

The gruelling summer heat has virtually turned Odisha into a cauldron post Fani with the soaring above 40 degrees in at least 11 places in the state on Friday.

The high temperatures were recorded in western Odisha and the meteorological office here has warned that severe heat conditions will persist at least till Sunday.

In Bhubaneswar, which is situated in coastal Odisha and suffered devastation by Fani, the mercury stood at 36.8 degree With a high relative humidity of 94 per cent and a hugely impacted power distribution, life was throwm out of gear in the city.

In neighbouring Cuttack, which too was ravaged by the cyclone, the highest was 37.6 degrees and the relative humidity 85 per cent.

Titlagarh in western Odisha was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum of 45.5 degrees, the met centre said.

Sonepur followed closely behind with the highest temperature touching 45.4 degree celsius, while Sambalpur recorded 45.1 degrees and Jharsuguda 44.8 degrees. Malkangiri recorded 44.4 degrees and Hirakud 44.1 degrees, it said.

The maximum temperature at Angul stood at 42.1 degrees celsius, while it was 41.8 degrees at Talcher, 41.5 degrees at Sundargarh, 41.4 degrees at Baripada and 41 degrees at Keonjhar, the met centre said.

The districts where heat wave conditions will prevail at least till Sunday are Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nuapada, it said.

The weatherman advised people to avoid exposure to heat as a precautionary measure as it might cause health concerns for infants, elderly persons and those with chronic diseases.

