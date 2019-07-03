AAPSU demands NIA probe into Arunachal MLA killing

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has demanded a time-bound probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the killing of National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in May.

The apex students' body of the state submitted a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a meeting here Tuesday.

Suspected NSCN militants killed Aboh, his son and nine others at 12 mile area in Tirap district on May 21 when they were going to Khonsa from Dibrugarh.

In a statement Wednesday, the AAPSU asked the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state to exhibit 'strong political will' to bring peace in insurgency-hit eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding by acting against the belligerents.

It demanded immediate deletion of Chakma and Hajong refugees from the electoral rolls and criticised the government's move to provide temporary settlement to the refugees from Bangladesh in the state.

"With the issue of granting citizenship rights (to Chakmas and Hajongs) pending in the Supreme Court, enroling them in the electoral roll is a clear violation of the Constitution of India," the AAPSU said.

It also demanded that the refugee issue be attached with the department of Border Affairs.

The students' body also pressed for resolving boundary disputes of Arunachal Pradesh with neighbouring states and demanded water treaties on all the rivers originating in China.

