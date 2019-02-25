Sunanda death case: Delhi court allows Tharoor to travel to Saudi Arabia

A Monday allowed Shashi Tharoor, accused in a case related to death of his wife Pushkar, to travel to from February 28 to March 4 for attending a seminar.

permitted Tharoor noting that he was given permission to travel abroad earlier and had abided by the terms and conditions of the court.

It also noted that another court had already given him permission to travel to UAE, and

"Considering the fact that earlier the applicant/ accused was given permission to travel abroad and he has abided by the terms and conditions of the court, now the applicant/accused is further permitted to visit from February 28 to March 4 in addition to permission already granted to him to travel to UAE, and Bahrain," the court said.

Tharoor had sought the court nod to travel abroad saying that he has been invited by Muslim Cultural Centre, to be conducted from March 1-3, and to attend conference on the invitation from Zahrani Group, on 'Indo-Arab trade in ancient India'.

He told the court that he has always abided by the terms and conditions and has never violated them in any manner.

opposed his plea saying that invites are to be cross-checked for their veracity by communicating with the organisers.

It said the trial in Pushkar's death case is in the initial stage and Tharoor has property and other interests abroad and may settle there to evade the trial.

"Granting for abroad at this early stage of proceedings may hamper course of trial and consequently delay delivery of justice in this matter," it said.

The court had earlier adjourned to March 7 the hearing in the case against Tharoor.

The court had on February 4 sent the case to for further proceedings since the offence under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was triable by a

Tharoor, former Union and Pushkar's husband, has been charged under sections 498-A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the IPC, but has not been arrested in the case.

was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple were staying in the hotel as the official was being renovated at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)