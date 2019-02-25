NMR coaches to get makeover

The Southern Railway is all set to replace the four-decade-old coaches of its Nilgiris Mountain Railway with a new set of modern coaches which will have cushioned seats and large windowpanes to offer travellers a panoramic view throughout the mountain journey.

The first rake, comprising 146 seats spread across four coaches, was rolled out Monday, the Integral Factory said in a statement



The coaches are also fitted with LED lights.

Totally, 15 coaches are being planned to be manufactured by ICF for the NMR, according to the statement.

The other upgrades to the UNESCO-listed railway system include hand brakes for pinion and wheels, separate space for PWD (persons with disability) passengers to place their wheel chair and sit in it.

The train runs between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam in

