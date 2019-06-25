AbbVie makes USD 63B bid for Botox maker Allergan

The specialty drug company AbbVie will spend USD 63 billion to acquire Allergan, the maker of and other cosmetic treatments.

The two have little in common, save for a desire to reinvigorate growth that has sputtered. Shares of AbbVie are down 16 per cent over the past year and shares of are down 24 per cent.

"This is a transformational transaction for both and achieves unique and complementary strategic objectives," said AbbVie in a prepared statement Tuesday.

"The combination of AbbVie and increases our ability to continue to deliver on our mission to patients and shareholders." The maker of Humira will pay USD 120.30 in cash and a portion of AbbVie stock for each share. That amounts to USD 188.24 per share, or a 45 per cent premium to Allergan's closing price Monday.

AbbVie is facing the expiration of patent protection for Humira, which brought in a staggering USD 20 billion in sales last year.

Industry analysts had been anticipating a move by AbbVie to offset the introduction of generics to an extremely valuable pipeline for the company.

"We are unsurprised by the timing and the target of the deal given (AbbVie's) Humira patent cliff," wrote

Shares of Allergan Plc, based in Dublin, Ireland, soared 31.2 per cent in premarket trading Tuesday.

AbbVie shareholders will own 83 per cent of the specialty drug company combination after the deal's completion, while Allergan shareholders will have a 17 per cent stake.

Gonzalez will remain at AbbVie. Two members of Allergan's board, including Brent Saunders, will join AbbVie's board once the deal closes.

Regulators and Allergan shareholders still have to approve the deal. Shares of AbbVie Inc., based in North Chicago, Illinois, declined 8 per cent before the market opened.

