HC seeks MCI, NTA's replies on plea challenging NEET 2019 results

The Delhi High Court Friday sought responses of the Medical Council of India and the National Testing Agency on a medical aspirant's plea seeking quashing of results of the NEET 2019 and declaration of her revised marks.

Justice Jyoti Singh asked authorities to file their replies on the petition before July 5, the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing the plea by medical aspirant Jaskirat Kaur, who appeared in the NEET (UG) 2019 and was awarded 85.26 percentile with 334 marks.

Advocate Naginder Benipal, appearing for Kaur, said the candidate was given 90787 rank in the OBC category, whereas the total number of students belonging to this category who have passed the examination are 63789.

The petitioner sought quashing of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, which were announced on June 5 and also to declare her correct and revised result.

The plea claimed that the candidate had verified her results from the answer key, according to which her marks should be more than 400, but authorities have given her 334.

"The petitioner, a student from the OBC category was awarded 90787 rank in the OBC list, whereas the total number of students who have passed the examination in the OBC category as already mentioned are 63789 and thus, the said rank awarded to her is not possible by any stretch of imagination," it said.

It added that the candidate had given a representation to the MCI on June 14 seeking clarification and rectification in the results at the earliest since the counselling process is about to begin and her future depends on the results, but to no avail.

