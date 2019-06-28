Submit info about drug trade in Goa within a day: CM to police

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday directed the police to crack down on the drug peddlers in the state and submit to him within a day all the details regarding the illegal narcotics trade.

He said the state government will not spare those found indulging in drug-related activities.

Talking to reporters here, Sawant also said that the government will chalk out a plan to rehabilitate local youth, addicted to drugs.

"I have asked the Superintendent of Police in charge of Anti-Narcotics Cell to give me a detailed report about the drug trade in the state, including the names of those who are allegedly involved in it. I have specifically asked the SP to submit the report by tomorrow," the chief minister said.

Sawant said his government was very serious about cracking down on the illegal drug trade in Goa.

"The state government will work out a comprehensive plan with the help of NGOs to rehabilitate the local youths addicted to these banned substances," he said.

"At present, there is only one rehabilitation centre operating in the state, which is not enough. We will ensure that more such centres would be set up with the help of NGOs," he said.

Sawant said the drug lords, who overstay in the state after the expiry of their visa, would be arrested and kept in the detention centre at Mapusa near Panaji.

"Earlier, we did not have any detention centre facility in the state. Now, we have a fully-functional detention centre, where they will be kept before being deported to their respective countries," Sawant said.

