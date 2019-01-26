Absence of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to help Congress, NCP: Danve

BJP Raosaheb Danve Friday said his party will win more seats than the Shiv Sena in the ensuing elections if the latter does not enter into a pre-poll alliance with it.

Addressing a press conference here, he said absence of an alliance between the BJP and the will benefit the and the NCP.

"The BJP will win more seats than the in the ensuing elections if the Sena does not forge an alliance with the BJP," he said.

Danve said the BJP has made preparations to contest all the 48 seats in the state in case there was no alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Danve said the meeting of the state BJP will be held at Kalash Seeds in town on January 28.

Danve would inaugurate the day-long conclave, while will address the valedictory session.

Around 1,000 delegates from across the state will take part in the meeting, he added.

Later, the will address a public meeting, he said.

