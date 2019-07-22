Accept Centre's conditions on regularisation of unauthorised colonies: CM to ministers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed his ministers to immediately accept all conditions in the Centre's communication to the Delhi government for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, sources said on Monday.

The direction was given at a meeting of all ministers on Saturday, where the chief minister reviewed for over four hours every point regarding regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

The AAP government had last week released Rs 500 crore for development works in these colonies.

Kejriwal had earlier this month announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi would soon have ownership rights of their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government's proposal in this regard.

"It is not the time for blame game. Even a minute's delay will not be tolerated. It has been decades that residents of unauthorised colonies have been waiting to lead their lives with dignity.

"We have to cooperate with the Central government on this very important issue to every extent possible," a source quoted the chief minister as saying in the meeting.

Following the review of the entire regularisation process, Kejriwal has consulted technical experts over the issue, sources said.

Experts' views will be considered while finalising the Delhi government response to the Centre for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, a source also said.

Following "strict directions" from the chief minister that no delay will be tolerated, ministers concerned have given their inputs which is now being put together as a comprehensive response to be sent for his approval.

"He (Kejriwal) has asked the council of ministers that his government will cooperate with the Centre in every step and ensure that regularisation of unauthorised colonies becomes a reality, which has been hanging fire for decades," the source added.

According to an official, the Centre has sought Delhi government's comments about the development charges based to regularise unauthorised colonies. The Centre has also sought comments on other issues



Kejriwal has already directed the revenue department to be prepared for providing ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies as soon as the Centre provides approval to the proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)