Act tough against erring e-mitra kiosk operators: Raj CM to officials

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan HC notice to Gehlot government over rising rape cases
Accept people's mandate with humility: Ashok Gehlot
Vasundhara Raje demands Ashok Gehlot's resignation over rape cases
Complete Pachpadra refinery project within stipulated time: Gehlot to officials
Alwar gangrape case: BJP demands resignation of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
-
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed officials to blacklist e-mitra kiosks which charge more than fixed rates.
During a review meeting, the chief minister asked the officials to take strict action against erring e-mitra kiosk operators.
He said district collectors and sub-divisional officers can take action against the kiosk operator.
Kumar said an e-mitra kiosk operation can be suspended for 15 days in case of first-time complaint.
The operation can be suspended for 30 days on a second complaint and blacklisted for one year for a third time.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU