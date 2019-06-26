JUST IN
Business Standard

Act tough against erring e-mitra kiosk operators: Raj CM to officials

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed officials to blacklist e-mitra kiosks which charge more than fixed rates.

During a review meeting, the chief minister asked the officials to take strict action against erring e-mitra kiosk operators.

He said district collectors and sub-divisional officers can take action against the kiosk operator.

Kumar said an e-mitra kiosk operation can be suspended for 15 days in case of first-time complaint.

The operation can be suspended for 30 days on a second complaint and blacklisted for one year for a third time.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 20:50 IST

