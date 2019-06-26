Light rain lashes parts of Rajasthan

-
Parts of Rajasthan were lashed by light to moderate rain on Wednesday bringing respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, a MeT department official said.
The showers occurred at isolated places in the state with Girva in Udaipur receiving the maximum rainfall of 8 cm in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Gangadhar in Jhalawar and Shahabad in Baran recorded 5 and 3 cm of rainfall, respectively, while Dabok in Udaipur district recorded 2.2 cm rains, he said.
Bikaner was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature settling at 43.5 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.
The Met department has forecast light showers with gusty winds at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.
