Defeated Cong LS candidates blame alliance with JD(S), party

candidatesin have blamed the alliance with the JD(S), issues within the party and alleged misuse of Electronic Voting Machines as thereasons for their defeat in the polls, party sourcessaid on Wednesday.

The views were expressed by the candidates during their meeting with K C Venugopal, in the presence of Dinesh Gundu Rao, CLPleader Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara here.

According to sources, during the meeting several candidates blamed internal issues for their defeat, pointing out they did not get lead in theassembly constituencies represented by party MLAs.

Also blaming the alliance with JD(S) for their defeat,they alleged the regional party's support for them wasonly superficial and they did not work towards ensuring transfer of votes to Congress.

Many legislators felt that negative opinion towards the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led to party suffering defeat in at least 5 seats, sources said.

Also noting that the leadership had failed in countering the "Modi wave", a few candidates also alleged EVMs might have been the reason for their loss.

Pointing out that BJP won in some constituencies, where it had very little chance, leading to suspicion about its (EVMs) misuse, candidates demanded for going back to ballot paper system.

In its worst ever performance in Karnataka, the Congresshad faced a rout in the polls by winning just oneseat.

JD(S) too had won one seat.

Congress and JD(S) that faced the polls together, as per the coalition arrangement had contested in 21and seven seats respectively.

In its best ever performance, BJP had won 25 out of 27 seats it had contested in.

An supported by the saffron party, had won in Mandya.

Senior Congress M Veerappa Moily on Saturday had said the party would have won 15 to 16 seats in the Lok Sabha polls had there been no tie-up with JD(S) and that trusting the alliance was a 'mistake'.

He had also blamedopposition within for his defeat inChikkaballapura.

Moily is said to have expressed similar opinion duringthe meeting on Wednesday that was attended by other defeatedcandidates like K H Muniyappa, Rizwan Arshad, B N and among others.

However, a few defeated candidates including MallikarjunKharge, B K Hariprasad, D R and Krishna Byre Gowda werenot present at the meeting.

asked leaders to leave behind the defeat and work towards organising the party, sources said, adding that he also asked them not make any remarks openly against the party and the government.

Later speaking to reporters, said, "Today morning we had a review meeting with defeated candidates, after that we had senior leaders meeting. In both meetings we have discussed in detail the Lok Sabha election (results) and specially, how to move forward."



Pointing out that AICC has dissolved KPCC, he said, it was decided that in three weeks PCC had to be reconstituted.

"There should be strict guidelines as far as the office-bearers' selection is concerned. It should be strictly on merit basis. After PCC reconstitution, there should be DCC reconstitution, also block and booth level," he added.

Stating that there was unanimous opinion among the topleadership of the party that there is need for a panchayatlevel committee, said in between booth and blockcommittee there should be a panchayat level committee also,and this process will be completed in three months.

The party will also conduct a state-level leadership training camp for three days to discuss the failures, strengthening of the party and how to move forward, he said adding, "Our purpose is to strengthen our party at the organisational level; definitely it will help government also.

