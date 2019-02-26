Rajasthan martyrs' kin hail Balakot air strike

The families of CRPF personnel who got martyred in attack 13 days ago have welcomed the air strike against terror camps at across LoC by

Five of the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the February 14 terror attack belonged to

"We were expecting a solid response to from and it has been given now. Our loss is irreparable but we are satisfied with what the government has done, Mahesh Gurjar, a cousin of martyr Gurjar said.

Narayan Lal, a native of Binol village in district, is survived by his wife, two minor children and other family members.

Vikram, the younger brother of martyr Jeet Ram said there is a satisfaction after the air strike on Pak terror camps.

"A step has been taken but we want the terror menace to be ended for once and all," he said.

Hailing from Sundarwali of district, Jeet Ram is survived by his wife, two young daughters, father and a brother.

In Shahpura town of district, the people celebrated the IAF's strike by bursting crackers at the of martyred soldier

There is a satisfaction among the people of the country. The government's decision is appreciable as the action was within 13 days of the terror attack. People have celebrated air strike in the village by bursting crackers, Jitendra Lamba, younger brother of Rohitash said.

In a swift and precise air strike following the attack, bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The operation, described as a "non-military, preemptive strike", was welcomed by the entire political spectrum and military experts who had been advocating retribution after the February 14 suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in claied by JeM.

