Army major, two Jaish militants among seven killed in Pulwama encounter

Four Army personnel, including a major, and two Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's district on Monday, three days after a suicide bomber from the group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in the area, defence officials said.

A civilian was also killed in the exchange of fire in Pinglan area of south Kashmir's district, they said.

"The terrorists are believed to be linked to the February 14 car bombing. The exact identities of the two terrorists killed are being ascertained," a said.

Security forces launched a cordon and during the night after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area,a said.

Militants fired at forces as the searches got under way, triggering a gun battle, officials said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that left 40 (CRPF) personnel dead and five critically wounded.

