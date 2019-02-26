Cong govt depriving C'garh farmers of PM-Kisan benefits: BJP

The BJP Tuesday accused the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government of not providing details of farmers eligible for benefits under the Centre's PM-Kisan, a direct cash transfer scheme.
In the interim Budget 2019-20, the Union government had announced the PM-Kisan scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
Cornering the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state Assembly, BJP MLAs sought a discussion on the issue through an adjournment motion notice.
Raising the issue after Question Hour, BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma said as many as 30 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state will be benefited under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana but the Congress government had not yet provided a record of eligible farmers to the Centre.
Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the scheme was for the benefit of farmers and the state government should not allow it to fall prey to politics.
BJP MLAs alleged the state government was delaying furnishing details of eligible farmers so that the model code of conduct comes into effect for the Lok Sabha polls and farmers remain deprived of benefits from a Union government scheme.
The BJP MLAs indulged in sloganeering and rushed to the Well of the House when Speaker Charandas Mahant said the adjournment motion notice was under consideration and then took up business listed for the day.
Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended for rushing to the Well but their suspensions were later revoked by Mahant.
Mahant said he would take up the issue later by converting the adjournment motion notice into a call attention motion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
