Cong govt depriving C'garh farmers of PM-Kisan benefits: BJP

The Tuesday accused the Congress-led government of not providing details of farmers eligible for benefits under the Centre's PM-Kisan, a direct cash transfer scheme.

In the interim Budget 2019-20, the had announced the PM-Kisan scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Cornering the in the state Assembly, MLAs sought a discussion on the issue through an adjournment motion notice.

Raising the issue after Question Hour, MLA Shivratan Sharma said as many as 30 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state will be benefited under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana but the government had not yet provided a record of eligible farmers to the Centre.

of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said the scheme was for the benefit of farmers and the should not allow it to fall prey to

BJP MLAs alleged the was delaying furnishing details of eligible farmers so that the model code of conduct comes into effect for the Lok Sabha polls and farmers remain deprived of benefits from a scheme.

The BJP MLAs indulged in sloganeering and rushed to the Well of the House when said the adjournment motion notice was under consideration and then took up business listed for the day.

Twelve BJP MLAs were suspended for rushing to the Well but their suspensions were later revoked by Mahant.

Mahant said he would take up the issue later by converting the adjournment motion notice into a call attention motion.

