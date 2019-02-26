Swaraj speaks to counterparts in US, China, Singapore, Bangladesh, Afghanistan: Sources

-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday spoke to her counterparts in the US, China, Singapore, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and briefed them about the pre-dawn strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan, official sources said.
In her telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Mike Pompeo, Swaraj explained the reasons behind the strike and conveyed that the action was specifically targeted at the JeM camp.
She also spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and apprised him about the "non-military, preemptive air strikes" , the sources said.
They said she also briefed her counterparts from Singapore, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on the strike.
Separately, the Foreign Secretary apprised the envoys of all major countries including from the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom, the sources said.
Envoys of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Turkey and Indonesia were also briefed about the air strike.
