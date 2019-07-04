Action will be taken in case of lapses in custodial death

: Kerala DGP Loknath Behara Thursday said action will be taken if lapses were found on the part of police personnel in the alleged custodial torture and death of a remand prisoner in Idukki.

"We are expecting a report by tomorrow or day after. If there are any lapses, we will take action," he told mediapersons in the state capital.

Two police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector had been arrested in the case Wednesday.

Two other accused, who have not yet been named, are said to be absconding.

Forty-nine-year old Rajkumar, who was taken into custody in connection with a financial fraud case on June 12, was allegedly tortured by police personnel at Nedumkandam police station for four days following which he died at the Peermedu sub-jail.

Meanwhile, the remand report of the two police personnel stated that Rajkumar was brutally tortured to get information from him on the whereabouts of the money he had collected.

Rajkumar's mother along with relatives took out a march to the state assembly demanding CBI probe into her son's death.

The opposition Congress-led UDF had put the LDF government in the dock over the custodial death and had raised the issue in the state Assembly demanding a judicial probe.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured that the government would not protect any erring policeman involved in the case.

Four police personnel--including the sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and two drivers of Nedumkandam police station-- were suspended and eight others transferred in connection with the incident.

