Remand prisoner dies, four cops suspended, eight transferred

: A 49-year-old prisoner of Peermedu sub-jail here has died, allegedly following custodial torture, following which four police personnel have been suspended and eight others transferred.

Rajkumar, (49), who was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case, died on June 21, police said.

As per the initial postmortem report, he had suffered serious injuries and had at least 32 wounds on both legs below the knee.

Four police personnel-- including a Sub Inspector, Assistant and two drivers of station have been suspended and eight others transferred in connection with Kumar's death, police sources said.

A preliminary probe was conducted by the DYSP, Idukki, on whose report the ordered suspension and transfer of the police personnel, the sources told

The investigation in the case has been transferred to branch, they said.

Police had sealed the office of Haritha Finance of the deceased, following allegations of financial fraud and taken into custody, along with two others.

However, the two other accused were produced in a local court on June 13 and Rajkumar on June 16.

His family members alleged that Rajkumar was brought in a stretcher to the taluk hospital on the night of June 15.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the man suffered the injuries while trying to escape when he was taken to a spot to gather evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)