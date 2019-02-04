Adam Levine's shirtless Super Bowl Halftime show attracts criticism

Maroon 5's Adam Levine's shirtless performance during the 2019 has been slammed by fans online as they recalled the flak that faced for her in 2004.

Levine, 39, removed his shirt while playing guitar during the show on Sunday.

Jackson, 52 was blacklisted from performing at the mega event after tried to remove her corset but accidently tore off her bra, exposing her breast during their set in 2004.

It had led to a huge controversy and both Jackson and Timberlake had to issue apologies and the charged CBS, the network that broadcast the game that year, with a USD 550,000 indecency fine. Media had dubbed the incident "Nipplegate".

Timberlake was brought back to perform at the last year's but Jackson has not been invited back for the sporting event.

So can perform shirtless but can't? This is so very wrong haha," a user wrote.

" halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent," another pointed out.

" showed a nipple and the country went nuts. She had to move to for 10 years. #AdamLevine just went full on shirtless. Guess he's gonna have to move to Riyadh #superbowl," wrote a user on

"Ok so I'm all for a shirtless ... but.... why are we ok with him stripping down and freaking when Janet has a nip slip? #justsayin #SuperBowlLlll #HalftimeShow #feministmoment," shared another

