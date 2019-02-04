Oppn parties meet EC over EVM issue, demand matching of 50 pc of EVM results with VVPATs

Leaders of several opposition parties approached the on Monday and sought redressal of the issue of alleged tampering of machines (EVMs).

The opposition leaders demanded the poll panel ensure that 50 per cent of EVM results are matched and cross-checked with voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) before declaration of results in the upcoming Lok Sabha

The leaders told the the people of the country doubted the efficacy of EVMs and this issue needs to be redressed.

The opposition delegation met the and other members of the panel.

The opposition parties had earlier sought moving back to the ballot paper system, but after the made it clear that there was no possibility of going back to the old system, they changed their strategy and are now demanding matching of 50 per cent EVMs with VVPATs.

The leaders of various opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and discussed their strategy on the issue.

The delegation included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, and of the Congress, Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), (NCP), (Trinamool Congress), Ramgopal Yadav (SP), (BSP), (NC), and (CPI-M), (RJD), (AAP), D Raja (CPI), Danish Ali (JD-S), N K Premchandran (RSP), Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) and K G Kenye (NPF).

