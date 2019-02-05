Adani Green Energy arm bags 390 MWac hybrid renewable project

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy acquires AGEPteL to invest in intl renewable biz
Adani Green Energy reports Q1 FY19 net loss at Rs 74 crore
Auctions and interest rates in the times of renewable energy (Column: Behind Infra Lines)
Facebook vows to run operations with 100% renewable energy by 2020
Govt approves India-France pact on technical cooperation in renewable energy
-
Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd has bagged a 390 MWac capacity hybrid renewable energy project.
The Solar Energy Corporation of India had floated the tender for the project.
The project is expected to have a solar generation capacity of 360 MWac and wind generation capacity of 100 MWac, it said in a BSE filing.
With this order, Adani Green Energy's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 4.16 GWac with 1.97 GWac operational projects and the rest 2.19 GWac in development stage.
The company's another arm Adani Renewable Energy (KA) Ltd commissioned 12 MWac wind power project on February 4 in Gujarat, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU