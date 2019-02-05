JUST IN
Adani Green Energy arm bags 390 MWac hybrid renewable project

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said its arm Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Ltd has bagged a 390 MWac capacity hybrid renewable energy project.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India had floated the tender for the project.

The project is expected to have a solar generation capacity of 360 MWac and wind generation capacity of 100 MWac, it said in a BSE filing.

With this order, Adani Green Energy's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 4.16 GWac with 1.97 GWac operational projects and the rest 2.19 GWac in development stage.

The company's another arm Adani Renewable Energy (KA) Ltd commissioned 12 MWac wind power project on February 4 in Gujarat, it said.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 22:25 IST

