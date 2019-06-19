Adani Green Energy arm bags 600 MW solar wind hybrid projects

Green Energy Wednesday said its arm Park (Gujarat) has bagged 600 MW wind-solar hybrid projects in an auction conducted by state-run (SECI).

The company has received Letters of Award (LOAs) from for the 600 MW projects. The fixed power purchase agreement (PPA) tariff is Rs 2.69/kWh for a period of 25 years, it added.

" Park (Gujarat) Ltd (AREPGL), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of (AGEL) had won bids for setting up 600 MWac ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects in a Tender issued by SECI," the company said in a BSE filing.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by Q4 of FY2021. With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in stands at 5.16 GW with 2.02 GW operational projects and balance 3.14 GW in development stage.

