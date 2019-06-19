JUST IN
Adani Green Energy arm bags 600 MW solar wind hybrid projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani Green Energy Wednesday said its arm Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) has bagged 600 MW wind-solar hybrid projects in an auction conducted by state-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The company has received Letters of Award (LOAs) from SECI for the 600 MW projects. The fixed power purchase agreement (PPA) tariff is Rs 2.69/kWh for a period of 25 years, it added.

"Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat) Ltd (AREPGL), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) had won bids for setting up 600 MWac ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Projects in a Tender issued by SECI," the company said in a BSE filing.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by Q4 of FY2021. With this, AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 5.16 GW with 2.02 GW operational projects and balance 3.14 GW in development stage.

