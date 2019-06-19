Munde takes dig at Vikhe Patil over Housing portfolio

of Opposition in Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, Wednesday wondered whether Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, a former who had alleged FSI violation in a redevelopment project, would be able to give justice to his department.

Vikhe had last year raised serious allegations of corruption in the project when he was the of Opposition of the

In recent expansion of Cabinet, Vikhe replaced BJP's who is accused of permitting a builder to increase the floor space index (FSI) in excess of norms in the redevelopment project.

Last year, Vikhe had alleged that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) struck a deal of Rs 10,000 crore with some builders in lieu of introducing favourable changes in the Development Plan-2034.

"As a Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Vikhe Patil had levelled allegations of Rs one lakh crore corruption through the misuse of the Mill FSI. Now, he has joined the BJP and given the charge of Housing department. I wonder how he would give justice to the department," questionned Munde.

The was speaking during a discussion on the conventional address of the to both Houses of the legislature.

"We are keen on seeing how Vikhe Patil would face the issues in coming days as the Housing ministry has remained controversial," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)