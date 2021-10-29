Adani Transmission net up 35% to Rs 289 crore in September quarter

-
Adani Transmission on Friday posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 288.84 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher revenues.
The net profit of the company stood at Rs 214.13 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income stood at Rs 2,675.20 crore in the quarter as against Rs 2,306.45 crore in the year-ago period.
The company said it operationalised 486 ckm (circuit km) in Q2 (July-September 2021), with total transmission network at 18,336 ckm.
Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) MD and CEO Anil Sardana said, "ATL's robust growth pipeline and recent acquisitions will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India."
This will help the company move closer to its goal of 20,000 ckm of transmission lines by 2022, he added.
ATL is consistently benchmarking to be the best-in-class utility and is pursuing disciplined growth with strategic and operational de-risking, capital conservation, ensuring high credit quality and business excellence with high governance standards, Sardana said.
Adani Transmission is the transmission and distribution business arm of the Adani Group.
It is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,300 ckm, out of which 13,700 ckm is operational and 4,600 ckm at various stages of construction.
It also operates a distribution business serving about 3 million-plus customers in Mumbai.
