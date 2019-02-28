AdEngage, the Digital Marketing Company, Executes a Social Media Campaign on an Unconventional Platform - Tinder

/ -- For years now, marketers and brands have only considered Facebook, Instagram, as their whole and sole weapon to target their share of customers with different products and services.

This year, breaking new ground, - a high performance Digital Services and Company and Design Agency - took up a challenge of introducing a new and effective way for a business to cater Ads to the local audience.

and their team decided to execute a campaign that promotes the special menu in a creative and trendy way for one of their client, which is also one of the most famous restaurant among millennials and families - Pop Tate's.

The campaign focused on pitching Pop Tate's as the cool hangout place (as it is) for in a trendy and youthful way, which was never done before. "We wanted people to discover Pop Tate's in and around and 'match' as Pop Tate's swipes right to everyone in the vicinity," said Pankaj Shivaji Shingte, Senior Marketer,

Once this was achieved, the flirty invite began. The conversation was quirky, just how users on wanted it to be. Most importantly, everyone knew that it's a engaging with them and that is what made the entire engagement more fun. Two profiles for Pop Tate's were created. One targeting female audience and one for the male audience. Creative's were designed accordingly.

As per online sources, gets 15 million swipes daily from and it was imperative that a reaches out and infiltrates users with their products and services. What better than the occasion of 14th Feb. for a restaurant's special menu promotion? After all, it all starts with either a cup of coffee or a perfect setting in a restaurant.

Large number of millennials from on Tinder found it fascinating that a brand was interacting with them. The activity rolled a lot of heads and the brand achieved good local reach and engagement throughout the 7-day campaign period, which also included several mentions by and influencers who just simply loved the idea.

How the client reacted?



"We loved the creative way in which marketers at AdEngage promoted our Valentine's Day Menu. This gives us immense confidence that the creative notion for our brands will always remain at the TOP. Instant brand specific interaction with users on a dating app was really an out of box thought," says Sandhya Johari, Manager -

What pulled the trigger?



For years now, marketers and brands have considered YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, for their announcements and campaigns. The industry is well versed with the fact, how platforms have curbed their organic reach to inconsiderable numbers.

What the execution team has to say:



"Marketers should not only focus on delivering great content, but should also experiment with different platform. This adds to the bottom-line if you really care for business generation," says Pankaj Shingte, Social Media Marketer at AdEngage.

"When it comes to the trust and building relationship of any brand with the customers, influencers make the initial step to bring them closer. During this campaign, Pop Tate's shared the token of love by showcasing that Pop Tate's and you (food bloggers) are perfect match for each other," says Akshay Mistry, Social Media Marketer at AdEngage.

Bottom-line:



Experiment with a good content and execution plan on a new platform and it will work. While many focus on executing campaigns on traditional Social Media platforms, they might be missing the actual engagement taking place on new and trending social platforms like Tinder / / TikTok and more.

About AdEngage:



AdEngage is an award-winning agency having marketing and with a core focus on digital marketing. With a passion for innovation accompanied by a strong belief in value creation, we are a company driven by performance. Our focus is to solve business challenges, meet your objectives and drive growth by utilizing breakthrough strategies and performance oriented approach. We provide great brand experiences across platforms to your customers that impacts sale and delivers positive ROI. Our team of experts deliver exceptional work that fetches measurable results which can be regularly tracked by you. We are dedicated to providing value-addition to firms, irrespective of your location. We shape your brand as leaders in the market. For more information, visit

