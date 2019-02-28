Sahil, Saikat qualify from Noida Leg Day 2 for Mercedes Trophy National Finals

Golfers Sahil Jain and Saikat Jain qualified for the National Finals of the Mercedes Trophy 2019 on day two of the held at the Greens Golf Resort here Thursday.

Sahil with Handicap Category A (0-17) and Saikat with Handicap Category B (18-24) clinched the final two qualification spots available from the leg by carding a net score of 72.4 and 72.8 respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy 2019 has so far seen 34 qualifiers, including Thursday who will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from March 27-29.

Prominent winners include who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with a mammoth drive of 305 yards.

A total of around 120 golfers competed on Day 2 of Mercedes Trophy leg. The event will now move to Chandigarh for the next qualification leg where another four qualification spots will be on offer.

The Chandigarh leg will tee off on March 6 at

