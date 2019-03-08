Adhesive industry pegged to reach Rs 25,000 cr biz in 2-3 yrs

: The domestic adhesive industry was growing at seven per cent Year-on-Year and was poised to reach Rs 25,000 crore over the next two-three years, a top industry official said here Friday.

India, Business Director-South Asia, S said the industry was recording good growth in following the increase in applications in wide range of areas.

The global size of adhesive industry was pegged at USD 36 billion, of which the region accounted for 46-48 per cent, he said.

In India, the adhesive industry was growing at Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 crore per annum and was poised to reach Rs 25,000 crore in the next two to three years, he said.

Kumar was delivering the T S Narayanaswami Memorial Lecture, instituted in memory of the Cements founder.

Addressing the chemical engineering students, he said there was good scope for pursuing a career in the adhesive industry in view of its widening applications and increase in thrust on safety, sustainability and water conservation.

"There is a growing demand for adhesives for a wide range of applications in industries like automobile, food processing and Fast Moving Consumer Goods", he said.

