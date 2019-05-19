Sri Lankan troops should use their experience to fight challenges of Islamist militants: Sirisena

Sri Lankan on Sunday asked the security forces to use their experience in defeating separatist Tamil guerrillas a decade ago to meet the new challenge from Islamist militants linked to and responsible for last month's serial bombings that killed 258 people.

Addressing the 'National War Heroes Day' to mark the 10th anniversary of the government's victory against the LTTE, also said that he has full confidence in their (defence forces') ability to defeat such threat, "which is not only limited to but has become international".

At least 100,000 people were killed in the conflict between Sri Lankan forces and the (LTTE). Thousands of people, including security personnel, are still reported to be missing after the war.

According to the Army, 27,000 soldiers lost their lives in the war.

The 10th anniversary falls nearly a month after bombings, the worst terror attack in the country that killed 258 people and injured over 500 others.

"We were enjoying 10 years of peace when most unexpectedly this terror group launched the attack last month," said, referring to the serial suicide attacks on three churches and as many hotels by a local Jihadi group, Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) on the

"Nearly 300 of our own citizens and foreigners died in the attack. It is now upto our forces to face this threat and eliminate it. I have the fullest confidence in their ability," Sirisena said, adding this is not an issue limited to our country but an international threat.

"Sri Lankan troops are enriched with experience in fight against the to end their 30-year campaign for a separate Tamil state in the north and east," the said.

Remembering the anti- campaign run by the military Sirisena said that our friendly state, sent its troops to fight the LTTE, but they met with limited success.

Indian troops were deployed in Sri Lanka's north and east from 1987 until early part of 1990 to help to end the LTTE's armed campaign.

Sirisena remembered the fallen war heroes at the ceremony and awarded the Parama Veera Vibhushana Medals to them and conferred on them hero status.

The also asked the citizens to light a lamp remembering the fallen heroes.

On Saturday, thousands of Tamils in Northern observed the 10th anniversary of the brutal civil war between the government and by lighting and remembering those who lost their lives in the over three-decade-long conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)