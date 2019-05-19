Repoll at Asoti booth in Faridabad LS constituency held peacefully

Repolling for Lok Sabha elections at Asoti polling station (booth no. 88) in Prithla village under Parliamentary constituency was held peacefully on Sunday, officials said.

"The polling remained peaceful. The poll percentage recorded at the Asoti booth was 65.61 per cent," said Haryana's

All 10 LS seats in went to polls on May 12.

However, repoll was necessitated at the Asoti polling station after a video went viral of a BJP polling agent allegedly trying to influence voters at the booth.

The polling agent was arrested following a complaint by the and subsequently released on bail. The EC had also ordered repolling.

In the video clip, the polling agent could be seen going near the enclosure meant for casting votes and trying to influence voters. Krishan Pal Gurjar of the BJP is seeking re-election from

