Advani arrives in Goa on private visit

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

BJP leader L K Advani Thursday arrived her on a private visit to Goa.

A senior official from the Raj Bhavan said Advani was received by Governor Mridula Sinha upon his arrival at the airport here.

"His visit to the state is entirely a private affair. He will be staying at the Raj Bhavan during his visit," he said.

Advani is scheduled to leave Goa on January 30, the official said, without providing details of his itinerary in the coastal state.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 21:30 IST

