Affle International Pte. Ltd. Acquires the Platform and Business Assets of RevX Inc.

/ -- Affle Group's 4th acquisition in the last 15 months



("Affle International") registered in Singapore, announced today that it has executed the definitive agreement to acquire the platform and business assets of (registered in Delaware, USA), a company with fully self-serve programmatic platform for mobile As part of the deal, the platform, assets, brand name, intellectual property rights, business relationships and technical information of will be acquired by Affle International by the end of June 2019.

RevX offers a mobile only self-serve programmatic platform to drive new user acquisition and grow retargeting & re-engagement-based transactions for marketers. Its platform is used by several e-commerce and mobile app driven companies globally. Appsflyer, a leading mobile measurement platform, recently ranked the RevX platform as #4 in the shopping category and #5 in the non-gaming category in its Global Retargeting Index1 (Jul - Dec 2018), where they compiled the data from over 11,500 Apps with a cumulative global install base of >20Bn.

Affle believes this acquisition will strengthen Affle Group's proposition for both new user acquisition and retargeting. had earlier acquired the in 2018 and together with this acquisition, Affle strengthens its position in the retargeting domain.

Commenting on the recent development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, of Affle said, "We are happy to have this definitive agreement inked since we have significant synergies with the RevX platform. We are confident that when we layer our DMP-based audience intelligence and mFaaS-based ad fraud filters on the RevX platform, we will be able to boost the ROI of the platform significantly. Also, we are very excited by the self-serve features of the RevX platform and believe that this could help us drive the adoption of amongst fast-growing industry segments. This acquisition would complete our CPCU (cost per converted user)-based offering by adding newer functionalities and "



This is the 4th acquisition of in the last 15 months following the acquisition of in February 2019, in September 2018 and Markt in March 2018.

About



We are a global business. We have two business segments: (a) our Consumer Platform, which comprises (1) our proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer acquisitions, engagements and transactions through relevant (the "Affle Consumer Platform"); and (2) our retargeting business for companies and our push notifications offerings for companies on a software as a service model (the "Vizury Commerce Business" and together with the Affle Consumer Platform, the "Consumer Platform") and (b) our Enterprise Platform, which primarily provides end-to-end solutions for enterprises to enhance their engagement with mobile users. Recently, Affle International Pte. Ltd., has acquired Shoffr, a based Online to Offline (O2O) platform that converts into in-store footfall and transactions.

Affle's platform has been accredited by SG:D by Infocomm Development Authority in

Affle Group comprises Affle (India Limited), and

1. https://



For more information visit



For further queries, you may contact -



Disclaimer - proposes, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offering of its equity shares ("Equity Shares") in India and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated July 14, 2018 ("DRHP") with the ("SEBI"). The DRHP is available on SEBI website at as well as on the website of the book running lead managers i.e., at and at www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html, and the websites of and National Stock Exchange of at and www.nseindia.com, respectively. Investors should note that investment in Equity Shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to the same, see "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

This announcement has been prepared for publication outside the and may not be released in the This announcement does not constitute an offer of Equity Shares for sale in any jurisdiction, including the United States, and the Equity Shares may not be offered or sold in the absent registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of the Equity Shares to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Affle and that will contain detailed information about Affle and its management, as well as financial statements. However, the Equity Shares are not being offered or sold in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)