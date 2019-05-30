Moving Walls Launches Outdoor Advertising Measurement Solution in India

/ -- Close to 50 Indian brands have signed up to get their billboard campaigns analysed through the 'Three Billboards' challenge. The campaign is an initiative by Moving Walls, an technology company that is bringing transparency and automation to outdoor across

OOH (Out-of-Home) is the fastest growing traditional globally. However, the medium still lacks measurement to help marketers evaluate and improve their campaigns. is setting OOH audience measurement standards in multiple Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the

Having recently expanded to India, the tech company is working with Rapport WW (IPG) and Outdoor Professionals (OAP), two of the largest agencies, to introduce

Srikanth Ramachandran, the Founder and of Moving Walls, believes that is yet to fulfil its true potential. "Linking spends with outcomes is a global challenge for marketers. You can only improve and optimise what is measured. This is the mindset change we are bringing to outdoor advertising," he said.

Srikanth will be speaking at the upcoming Outdoor Advertising Convention (OAC) 2019 to be held at Renaissance Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, from July 26th to 27th. The convention brings all key stakeholders of the OOH industry on a common platform to deliberate upon the new business opportunities and chart a roadmap for accelerated OOH growth.

Three to Drive Transparency, Increase Advertiser Confidence



Three was inspired by the Oscar-winning film? 'Three Outside Ebbing, Missouri', where three controversial billboards changed a criminal case. Similarly, leaders are invited to find out the impact of their own three billboards which is a post-campaign Analysis. All they have to do is share the billboard locations. The campaign was also launched in Malaysia, where 100 leading brands have signed up for their analysis.

is working with every OOH stakeholder including media agencies, research firms and industry associations across the region to standardise The company aggregates multiple sources of location-based data, including the use of smart IoT sensors to understand audience movement around billboards. They are actively measuring more than 20,000 billboards in India, APAC (including and Malaysia), MENA and the USA.

About



Moving Walls is a company that enables brands to Measure, Reach, and Influence consumers on the move. The company operates Moving Audiences, a location intelligence-driven platform that brings transparency and automation to via Planning, Buying, and Measurement tools.

