GenY Medium wins the Digital Mandate for heritage foods

GenY Medium (GenY) has bagged the digital mandate of one of the largest players in the dairy and value-added dairy products segment in India, Heritage Foods Limited. GenY Medium is a rapidly growing, award-winning performance marketing and technology firm.
As part of this mandate, GenY Medium will handle the digital advertising, performance marketing, social media & listening and reputation management for the company.
"We are thrilled about this opportunity and this will further our depth within the consumer goods domain. I am sure our technology & analytics centric approach and insights led communication strategies will help us achieve the desired business results for Heritage Foods", said Yashwant Kumar, CEO at GenY Medium.
"We are very excited about this partnership and are committed to serve and engage with the new age consumers across all the key digital touchpoints. Our digital transformation will play a significant role and contribute to our vision of delighting every home with fresh & healthy products and empowering the farmer community", said Sarbojeett Mukherjee, Head of Marketing for Heritage Foods.
Today, GenY Medium stands as one of the leading independent digital agencies in India with expertise in performance marketing, digital transformation, programmatic advertising, and marketing automation. GenY attributes its success to its domain knowledge, proprietary technology tool-kit and deep knowledge of analytics which improves digital marketing effectiveness - uniquely combining traditional marketing know-how with technology & analytics.
GenY Medium has delivered award-winning campaigns across categories and platforms for several noteworthy national brands such as NIIT, CignaTTK Health Insurance, Lenovo, Tata Projects, CK Birla Group, vHealth (Aetna India), 24 Mantra, Apollo Hospitals, Aparna Constructions, Parry's and for high-growth start-ups such as HealthCare atHOME, Treebo, CoLive, Loylty Rewardz, Housing.com amongst a few others. With this addition, the portfolio of brands which the company serves has grown to over 60.
