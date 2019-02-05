Afghan officials: Taliban kill 11 policemen, 10 others

Afghan officials say 21 people have been killed in the latest attacks in the country, including 11 policemen who were slain when the insurgents stormed a checkpoint in northern province.

Safder Mohsini, of the provincial council, says the checkpoint attack late on Monday night in Baghlan's district of also wounded five local policemen. He says the made away with all the weapons and ammunition from the security post.

In northern province, the targeted a local pro-government militia, killing 10 people there, including a woman.

Sediq Azizi, for the provincial governor, says four people were also wounded in that attack on Monday morning in Samangan's Dara-I Suf district.

The Taliban have claimed both attacks. Insurgents carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces.

