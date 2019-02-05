Dhawan's high praise for Pant: asset for team, changes games in little time

Senior Indian opener Tuesday said rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh has become an asset for the team due to his ability to change the course of a game in no time.

Pant, recently adjudged the ICC's Emerging of the Year, returns to the side for the T20s against starting Wednesday after being left out of the ODIs which won 4-1.

The 21-year-old is being seen as a successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps and has already proved his worth as a batsman with stellar performances in England and On Tuesday, had words of encouragement for the youngster.

"He is an aggressive batsman, an asset for the team, can take away games from opposition in a very short time. I hope he grabs this opportunity (in T20s) with both hands," said

On the three-match assignment against the Kiwis, Dhawan said it was important to end the tour on a high and carry that momentum into the home limited-overs series against later this month.

It is an opportunity for the youngsters and that could also lead to some much needed rest for the seniors including Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, as hinted after the fifth ODI.

"We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to win the series and carry the momentum back home for the series," said Dhawan on the eve of the game.

host Australia for two T20s and five ODIs starting February 24 in Visakhapatnam.

Dhawan was not among the runs in the last three ODIs of the five-match series and was caught at third man off a rising ball here on Sunday.

Ahead of the opening T20, the southpaw was seen practising with a ball to counter the bounce and swing that troubled the top-order in the previous two games. Dhawan explained how ball drills help him.

"I do ball drills mostly for bouncers, for my muscle memory as well. I feel, if keep hitting the same shot, I get better at it. When facing bowlers or throw downs, it is not possible to feed the ball in one place at all times, therefore, tennis ball practice comes in handy.

"But after you go back to facing the leather ball, it feels someone is throwing stones at you. Today while we were doing the tennis ball drill, we were also doing it to counter swing," he said.

On his aggressive approach during powerplays, Dhawan explained, "It is a change of mindset (more aggressive in power play) and also depends on wicket. I got lot of shots and it goes in my favour."



Asked if a T20 series made sense ahead of the 50-over in May-July, Dhawan said: "I think five ODIs were enough. It is good that we play T20s in the end. We are happy with the way things have gone so far.

