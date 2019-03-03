Afghanistan donates USD 1 million to UN agency for Palestinians

-
Afghanistan has given USD 1 million to the main UN programme for Palestinian refugees.
Abdul Rahim Sayed Jan, Afghanistan's ambassador to Turkey, presented the donation on Sunday to Pierre Krhenbhl, commissioner of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, in an Istanbul ceremony.
Turkey's foreign minister, who hosted the meeting, congratulated Afghanistan for the donation. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that despite the hardships suffered by the Afghan people, their country has shown "the most beautiful example of international brotherhood with its noble act."
Cavusoglu added that UNRWA would need more support in the future and promised Turkey would increase its aid to Palestinians. Last August, the Trump administration announced it was cutting U.S. funding for the agency.
