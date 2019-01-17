AFI's draft 'No Needle Policy' proposes 2-year ban for violating athletes

The Federation of India's draft 'No Policy' has proposed a maximum ban of two years on athletes caught using or possessing needles and injection vials, a top told on Thursday.

If implemented, this will be first instance of a national federation handing such a sanction.

has been hit hard by a recent spurt in doping cases. had to face the ignominy of a and a triple jumper being sent home from the Gold Coast for possessing undeclared needles.

"We have drawn up a detailed 'No Policy' which has been circulated to the athletes, coaches, other support staff and even to the public for comments and feedbacks. We will study all these comments/feedbacks and will draw up a final 'No Policy'," AFI told

"The final 'No Needle Policy' (expected in the next couple of months) when drawn up will be signed by all the athletes, coaches, support staff in the national camps and outside the camps also," he added.

Under the proposals, an in the national camp/in-competition or at other non-competition venues violating the policy will be suspended from domestic and international competitions for a period of three months.

For a second violation, the suspension will be of one year while a subsequent breach will attract a two-year ban.

Sumariwalla said the implementation of the policy and the handing of the punishments will have no connection with any government agencies and the AFI has the authority to do so.

"The AFI has the power and authority under its constitution to implement the 'No Needle Policy' and award punishments. It is outside what government agencies (read NADA) may do. An may go to the for or to a court of law," the AFI said.

Not only the athletes, the Draft Policy has also proposed punishments for the support staff.

In case of any used/unused syringe/needle/injection vial is found in the room or baggage of the support staff (except medically qualified practitioners), the first violation will attract removal from the camp for one year.

In case of second or subsequent violation, he or she will be removed from the national camp for life.

A three-member committee to be headed by chief coaches will be empowered to search the rooms of the athletes and support staff.

The other two members of the committee will be deputy chief P Radhakrishnan Nair and chief (juniors)

Under the Draft Policy, injections will only be permitted when there is a clinically justified reason as determined by the

"There is no justification for any (except those with an established clinical condition requiring auto-injection and a valid Therapeutic Use Exemptions), a or any other non-medically qualified person to administer an injection," one of the provisions of the Draft Policy state.

