20 lakh B'deshi Hindus to become Indians if Citizenship Bill

(KMSS), which is spearheading the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Thursday claimed that around 20 lakh Hindu Bangladeshis would become Indians if the controversial Bill is passed.

Addressing a press conference, Akhil Gogoi slammed the BJP-led government for its attempt to get the Bill passed despite widespread protests across the North East.

"The BJP and is saying that only eight lakh Hindu Bangladeshis, who are already staying here, will get citizenship. But our assessment is that 20 lakh people are present in at this moment and they will get citizenship as soon as the Bill is passed," he added.

Elaborating on his claim, the prominent activist said that a report of former Lt Gen S K Sinha had mentioned that over one crore people have entered

"When I met former Assembly Dilip Kumar Paul, who is from BJP, he said around 15-20 lakh Hindu Bangladeshis are in Assam. himself had said that out of the 40 lakh excluded from the complete draft of NRC (National Register of Citizens), 22 lakh were Hindus.

"Saugata Roy had said in Parliament that 28 lakh Hindu Bengalis are excluded from NRC. So, these different figures by various sources clearly say that around 20 lakh Hindus from are living in Assam, not eight lakh as claimed by BJP," Gogoi said.

He further claimed that as per Bureau of Statistics, there are around 1.7 crore Hindus, which is 10.7 per cent of that country's total population.

"If the Bill is passed, this will pave the ways for these 1.7 crore people in to come to Assam and get Indian nationality as there is no cut-off date in the Bill.

So, there is a possibility that a total of 1.9 crore people are likely to get Indian citizenship in coming years," Gogoi said.

He claimed that if that happens, the entire demography of Assam will change irreparably.

Gogoi accused the BJP-led government for garnering votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls by bringing in three sensitive issues one after another.

"Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Committee on Clause-6 of Assam Accord and another committee on ST status were brought at this time only for polarising the society on communal lines for the votes. That is why we all should resist it.

"We will shed out blood, but will not allow the Bill to pass. We will do everything possible to stop it," he said.

The Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

A large section of people and organisations in the northeast have opposed the bill saying it would nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Massive protests broke out across the state after announced in Silchar on January 4 that the legislation would be passed as soon as possible in Parliament.

