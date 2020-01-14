After LS defeat, Atishi, Chadha, Dilip Pandey to contest Delhi elections

leaders Atishi, and Dilip Pandey, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will again try their luck in the slated to be held on February 8.

Chadha will be contesting from the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat, while Atishi and Pandey will be fighting from the Kalkaji assembly seat and Timarpur assembly seat respectively.

Close aides of Chadha have said that he has a deep connection with Rajinder Nagar.

"Raghav is not only exceptionally well versed with the area but also has strong ties across the neighbourhood. His helpful nature, influence in the government and practice of quick grievance redressal made him a household name in the locality," a close aide of Chadha said.

Chadha exuded confidence of winning the assembly seat with a record number of votes.

"This is what the aspirational, energetic and hard-working people of Rajinder Nagar deserve. Nothing less," he said.

Chadha had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency last year. He lost to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Oxford-educated Atishi said her campaign will focus on the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in the past five years, with an aim to replicate the same in Kalkaji.

"I will dedicate myself to the people of Kalkaji, and deliver AAP's stronghold policies of education and healthcare. There's so much to be done," she said.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Atishi contested from the East Delhi assembly seat where she lost to candidate Gautam Gambhir.

Pandey said the is a unique party which fulfilled all the promises made by it in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I will try to fulfil the vision that our chief minister has set for the Timarpur assembly," he told PTI over phone.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday evening announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest from the New Delhi assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj assembly seat.