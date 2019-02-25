HC pulls up Delhi govt for delay in appointment of notaries

The pulled up the on Monday for delaying the appointment of notaries, saying the people were suffering as a result as they were not able to avail of facilities for which notarised affidavits were required.

A bench of and Justice V K Rao directed the to notify the notaries who have been approved for appointment within 10 days, failing which coercive action would be taken by the court against the officials concerned.

"Appointment of notaries being delayed, due to which the public is suffering as they are unable to avail of the facilities available to them and are being adversely affected.

"It is directed that within 10 days, the approved appointments be notified, else coercive action will be taken by this court," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on March 14.

The court direction came on a plea claiming that after the expiry of the tenure of the notaries in December 2016, no steps were taken by the for further appointments.

Notaries are persons licensed by the government to witness signatures on documents.

The court had, in February last year, directed the government to take prompt steps to rectify the problem.

During the brief hearing on Monday, the bench was told that the notification was approved by the Delhi government's Minister and was awaiting the approval of the

