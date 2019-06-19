Agri-Horti Society signs with Singapore Botanical Gardens

-
The 100-year-old Agri- Horticultural Society of India (AHSI has signed an MoU with Singapore Botanical Gardens to work together on shared objectives for environmental protection and sustainable development.
Under this partnership, the unit of the National Parks Board, Singapore, and AHSI will extend mutual cooperation to foster capacity building and training in horticulture through knowledge sharing on management and appreciation of the living heritage, a statement said on Wednesday.
The organisations will work together on multiple fronts such as public interpretation, educational outreach activities and skill development for staff.
The AHSI and Singapore Botanical Gardens will also collaborate towards implementing joint horticulture projects of mutual interest.
Founded in 1820 by Rev William Carey, an English Baptist Missionary, the Kolkata based AHSI was set up with the objectives of development and promotion of agriculture and horticulture in India.
"AHSI is excited about the partnership with Singapore Botanical Gardens. It is not only one of the best park attractions in Asia, but also the only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site," the statement said.
Founded in 1959, Singapore Botanical Gardens showcases the best and most spectacular of tropical flora set in stunning verdant landscape.
It possesses an array of botanical and horticultural attractions with a rich history and a wonderful plant collection of worldwide significance.
