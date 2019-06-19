Agri-Horti Society signs with Singapore Botanical Gardens

The 100-year-old Agri- Horticultural Society of ( has signed an MoU with Botanical Gardens to work together on shared objectives for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Under this partnership, the unit of the National Parks Board, Singapore, and will extend mutual cooperation to foster capacity building and training in horticulture through knowledge sharing on management and appreciation of the living heritage, a statement said on Wednesday.

The organisations will work together on multiple fronts such as public interpretation, educational outreach activities and skill development for staff.

The and Botanical Gardens will also collaborate towards implementing joint horticulture projects of mutual interest.

Founded in 1820 by Rev William Carey, an English Baptist Missionary, the Kolkata based AHSI was set up with the objectives of development and promotion of agriculture and horticulture in

"AHSI is excited about the partnership with Botanical Gardens. It is not only one of the best park attractions in Asia, but also the only tropical garden to be honoured as a UNESCO World Heritage Site," the statement said.

Founded in 1959, showcases the best and most spectacular of tropical flora set in stunning verdant landscape.

It possesses an array of botanical and horticultural attractions with a rich history and a wonderful plant collection of worldwide significance.

