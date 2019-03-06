Agri, MSME, other sectors to benefit from NABARD's institutional loans: Gehlot

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said various sectors including agriculture and MSMEs would benefit from the institutional loan scheme of NABARD in 2019-20.
Gehlot was speaking after unveiling of NABARD state focus paper for the year 2019-20.
He said the state government was continuously working for the welfare of farmers and NABARD's support will give strength to its efforts.
NABARD Chief General Manager Suresh Chand said the bank has estimated to disburse institutional loans of Rs 1.94 lakh crore in the coming financial year 2019-20.
As per the state focus paper, the bank aims to disburse loan of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in agriculture, which is 69.39 per cent of the total loans to be disbursed under the scheme.
For MSMEs, loans worth Rs 36,032 crore would be disbursed, he added.
