Agri, MSME, other sectors to benefit from NABARD's institutional loans: Gehlot

Chief Minister Wednesday said various sectors including agriculture and MSMEs would benefit from the institutional loan scheme of in 2019-20.

Gehlot was speaking after unveiling of state focus paper for the year 2019-20.

He said the was continuously working for the welfare of farmers and NABARD's support will give strength to its efforts.

said the has estimated to disburse institutional loans of Rs 1.94 lakh crore in the coming financial year 2019-20.

As per the state focus paper, the aims to disburse loan of Rs 1.35 lakh crore in agriculture, which is 69.39 per cent of the total loans to be disbursed under the scheme.

For MSMEs, loans worth Rs 36,032 crore would be disbursed, he added.

