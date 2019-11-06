JUST IN
Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses road, infra projects

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and is learnt to have discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat, according to sources.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat met Gadkari at his office and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, they said.

While he pointed out certain delays in infrastructure projects, he also took up the demands of improving road projects in Gujarat, according to the sources.

The sources also indicated that no politics was discussed during the meeting.

First Published: Wed, November 06 2019. 12:05 IST

