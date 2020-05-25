Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases up by 310 to 10,590; 25 more die

-
ALSO READ
COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad jump to 5,260; death toll now 343
Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 cases reach 5,818; deaths 381
COVID-19: 10 Ahmedabad wards so far declared containment zones
COVID-19: Industries in eastern Ahmedabad to resume operations
Ahmedabad may have 8 lakh COVID-19 cases by May end: Official
-
The number of COVID-19 cases
in Ahmedabad district rose to 10,590 on Monday with detection of 310 more patients, a Health official said.
The number of COVID-19 fatalities has risen by 25 to 722.
A total of 136 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of the recovered patients to 4,187, the official said, adding that the number of the active cases stands at 5,681.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU