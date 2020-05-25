Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases up by 310 to 10,590; 25 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases



in Ahmedabad district rose to 10,590 on Monday with detection of 310 more patients, a Health official said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities has risen by 25 to 722.

A total of 136 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of the recovered patients to 4,187, the official said, adding that the number of the active cases stands at 5,681.

