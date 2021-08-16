Air India diverts Chicago-Delhi flight to avoid Afghan airspace

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
To keep Afghanistan connected, NATO to maintain operations at Kabul airport
US to take over air traffic control at Kabul airport, boosts troop strength
Taliban enter Kabul, say 'don't plan to take the capital by force'
Air India flight from Kabul leaves for Delhi with 129 passengers
-
Air India on Monday diverted its Chicago-Delhi flight toward Sharjah in the UAE to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at Kabul airport, senior officials said.
The Chicago-Delhi flight will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, they said.
The flight will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.
Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.
Senior Air India officials said the Afghanistan airspace has been declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport on Monday and transit flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.
It is not clear if Air India would be operating its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU