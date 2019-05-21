AI, ML programmes launched across country

: The International Institute of Information Technology, (IIIT-H), Tuesday announced country-wide rollout of its programmes on artificial intelligence (AI), (ML), and digital ledger technologies, in association with



IIIT-H said the rollout was in response to a demand for deep-tech expertise currently sweeping through knowledge professionals in all major hubs of the country.

The programme on AI and ML, commencing from August this year, would be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format while theblockchainprogramme would begin from next month.

There would be three campus visits of three days each to IIIT-Hyderabad, and live in other weeks, of IIIT- told mediapersons here.

told reporters that 'we successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigour with industry experience, onsite with online. The popularity of the programmes has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format."



IIIT-H said since their launch in 2018 in and Bengaluru, the hybrid programmes, with their onsite/online format, have seen 11 successful cohorts already completed or underway and the programmes pracademicdesign (deep academic knowledge combined with industry best practices) have been warmly embraced by working professionals.

Over 1,600 tech professionals have undergone the advanced programme in AI/ and blockchain, the institute said.

