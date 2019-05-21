AI, ML programmes launched across country

-
ALSO READ
CognitiveScale and IIIT Hyderabad Join Forces to Advance Research and Development in Responsible AI
Hike starts academia partnership with IIIT-D for AI, ML development
IBM earns record patents in 2018, India 2nd highest contributor
Prof C V Jawahar Appointed Dean of Research & Development at IIIT-Hyderabad
IIIT-Hyderabad Opens Admissions to its Undergraduate Programs for the Academic Year 2019-20
-
: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), Tuesday announced country-wide rollout of its executive programmes on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain and digital ledger technologies, in association with TalentSprint
IIIT-H said the rollout was in response to a demand for deep-tech expertise currently sweeping through knowledge professionals in all major technology hubs of the country.
The programme on AI and ML, commencing from August this year, would be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format while theblockchainprogramme would begin from next month.
There would be three campus visits of three days each to IIIT-Hyderabad, and live interactive online classes in other weeks, professor Ramesh Loganathan of IIIT-Hyderabad told mediapersons here.
TalentSprint managing director and CEO Santanu Paul told reporters that 'we successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigour with industry experience, onsite with online. The popularity of the programmes has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format."
IIIT-H said since their launch in 2018 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the hybrid executive programmes, with their onsite/online format, have seen 11 successful cohorts already completed or underway and the programmes pracademicdesign (deep academic knowledge combined with industry best practices) have been warmly embraced by working professionals.
Over 1,600 tech professionals have undergone the advanced programme in AI/ML and blockchain, the institute said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU