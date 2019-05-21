Bharti Airtel boosts 4G network in HP

Telecom operator said Tuesday it has upgraded its network in that will enhance indoor network coverage for customers.

The telco has deployed LTE using spectrum in 900 band in the state for increased availability inside homes and offices, the company said in a statement.

Given the high propagation and reach of the 900 spectrum, customers will enjoy improved availability, the telco said, adding that it would also result in wider availability of 4G across the hill-state.

In Himachal Pradesh, Airtel uses in 2300 (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) bands to offer to customers, Hub CEO- Upper North, Manu Sood, said.

"The deployment of LTE 900 across will further boost coverage, particularly inside buildings. Airtel customers will enjoy a seamless high speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network," Sood said.

In addition, Airtel has deployed advanced and tools such as modern to step up high speed network capacity and coverage, the telco said.

Airtel is the largest in the state with over 3.6 million customers, Sood claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)