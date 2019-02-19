AIADMK gains headstart to LS poll alliance, clinches deal with

In a first step towards putting up a broad based front to face the coming Parliamentary elections, the ruling AIADMK Tuesday announced a poll alliance with the

Announcing the tie up in the presence of K Palaniswami, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy O Panneerselvam said PMK would contest in seven Lok Sabha seats.

It was also decided that the PMK would be allocated a Rajya Sabha seat.

A formal agreement on the poll alliance was signed between the leadership of AIADMK and the PMK at a city hotel.

Under the deal, the PMK would support AIADMK in the bypolls expected to 21 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Panneerselvam said.

For the AIADMK, the deal with the PMK, which has a significant clout in several northern and western pockets of Tamil Nadu, is seen as a shot in the arm.

The AIADMK is expected to soon formalise a poll deal with the BJP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the PMK, which was part of the BJP-led rainbow alliance of seven parties, contested from eight Lok Sabha seats and won Dharmapuri constituency.

The BJP, which also contested the same number, won from Kanyakumari.

By clinching the deal, AIADMK has stolen a march over the opposition led front, led by arch rival DMK.

Seat sharing talks in the opposition front, in which is a key partner, have not concluded yet.

DMK's efforts to rope in PMK into the alliance did not fructify.

PMK founder S Ramadoss described the coalition as "an alliance for people's welfare, a mega coalition and a victorious alliance."



"To retrieve the rights of people, we have put forth a 10-point charter of demands," Ramadoss said.

Declaring Cauvery delta districts as a protected farm zone, holding a caste wise census in and releasing the seven Rajiv case convicts were among the demands, he said.

"This coalition will be successful in all the 40 constituencies in and Puducherry," he said.

By going with the AIADMK, PMK has abandoned its decision taken in 2011 to not align with either the DMK or the AIADMK and defended it on the ground of Tamil Nadu's welfare.

Ramadoss said though the decision to align with AIADMK was to a small extent a compromise, he believed it was 'very correct', since the move would be beneficial to Tamil Nadu.

Explaining the rationale for the alliance, he said though AIADMK was not free of criticism, "the had accepted and implemented several demands and ideas of the PMK," including those on educational reforms.

The also recommended the release of seven Rajiv assassination case convicts and facilitated parole for Perarivalan, one of the prisoners, he said.

Pointing to the in-principle nod from AIADMK to implement several projects for the benefit of Tamil Nadu, the PMK said factors like giving up at policy level, the petrochemical zone plan, comprising Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts and convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue weighed in to finalise an alliance with the ruling party.

"The AIADMK and PMK also agreed to work together on securing the rights and projects for Tamil Nadu from the new government at the Centre.

The PMK believes that the coming together of both parties will bring many benefits for Tamil Nadu," he said.

On why it decided to not go with the DMK, Ramadoss said that during PMK's stint in the UPA-I regime at the Centre, many projects were implemented for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss was the and R Velu, the for Railways in UPA-I.

"Anbumani had brough several projects for Tamil Nadu during his tenure, including a speciality hospital, which is on par with AIIMS in Madurai," he said.

Though about Rs 150 crore was allotted for the project, "construction work was not taken up by the then DMK government and the fund was squandered," he alleged.

After PMK nominee walked out of the UPA cabinet,the railway projects for Tamil Nadu were abandoned, he claimed.

"Though DMK continued to have Ministers in UPA-II during 2009-14, no effort was made to complete such projects or get funding for them. During this period Tamil Nadu faced a setback in the railway sector," Ramadoss said.

"I affirm that PMK will never give up people's welfare and Tamil Nadu's rights under any circumstances," he said.

The PMK has decided to work hard for the victories of all allies of the AIADMK led coalition in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.

In the ruling AIADMK, 18 party MLAs were disqualified for anti-party activities. Recently P Balakrishna Reddy lost his membership of the House after being convicted by a court in a case of alleged rioting.

Tiruvarur (M Karunanidhi, DMK) and Tiruparankundram (A K Bose, AIADMK) seats fell vacant following the deaths of the sitting MLAs last year.

